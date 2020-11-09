Stem Cell CBG
Through many generations of inbreeding and chemical analysis we discovered the needle in the haystack in 2016. This CBG dominant strain was the first commercially available. It is a vigorous grower that produces high yields of large flowers. We bred this specifically for biomass producers and its dry trichomes allow for easy combine harvest. • Excellent uniform, field ready structure • Ideal for biomass producers • Dry trichomes do not gum up combines, allowing for mass harvest
