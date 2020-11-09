White CBG
by Oregon CBDWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Similar items
About this product
This series is a combination of some of our older CBG dominant lines bred for increased terpene and resin production. Plants grow into stout bushes with large frosty flowers. Its pleasant aroma and beautiful bag appeal make it an excellent choice for cut flower, with some producers even running it in light deprivation greenhouses. • Fast growing with potential for large quantities of A grade flower • A varied but strong terpene profile • Our highest testing CBG flower • Huge colas that make for easy “A” grade flower harvest better suited for drier climates
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.