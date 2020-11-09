 Loading…

White CBG

by Oregon CBD

Oregon CBD Cannabis Seeds White CBG

About this product

This series is a combination of some of our older CBG dominant lines bred for increased terpene and resin production. Plants grow into stout bushes with large frosty flowers. Its pleasant aroma and beautiful bag appeal make it an excellent choice for cut flower, with some producers even running it in light deprivation greenhouses. • Fast growing with potential for large quantities of A grade flower • A varied but strong terpene profile • Our highest testing CBG flower • Huge colas that make for easy “A” grade flower harvest better suited for drier climates

About this brand

Founded in 2015, we are Oregon's oldest federally-legal cannabis research and development company, operating in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. This allows our company to permanently work with unlimited plant numbers and fully explore the diversity and malleability contained in the cannabis genus. Our primary product is scientific knowledge, but we strive to put our best findings into farmers’ hands in the form of world-class, non-GMO, and award winning hemp seeds for production purposes and improve our work every year. From all of us here at Oregon CBD, thank you for your interest in our work. We’re excited to share our newest creations with you and your farm as we collectively work to make the 21st century cannabis revolution a reality. For 2021 we will be releasing the first commercial triploid cannabis seeds. Seedless, compliant, Certified Organic, Non-GMO, and high in CBD, CBG, and other minor cannabinoids.