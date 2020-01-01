 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Mountain Mango CBD Flower

by Oregon Grassroot

Oregon Grassroot Cannabis Flower Mountain Mango CBD Flower
$10.00MSRP

About this product

Mountain Mango is some of the sweetest hemp we’ve tasted! This hemp has beautiful aroma of sweet tropical fruit, is very tasty and has a pleasant high. With this cultivar of hemp we find that this hemp flower is more on the sativa side. Meaning that it is more uplifting than our Cherry Wine. We prefer Mountain Mango during the day or early evening. The hemp terpenes are present when you break apart the hemp flowers in your hands. The terpenes carry through wonderfully while providing a smooth smoke adding to an already pleasurable smoking experience. This hemp is tested for pesticides and cannabinoid potency. We use organic growing practices and only use sunlight and water for our plants. We will include the testing with the hemp upon delivery to you. Our Mountain Mango is a very great smoke for any time of the day. We are really proud of how this strain finished. It has 4 main terpenes which are Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Pinene and Humuilene. The pinene seems to offset some of the lethargic feeling you sometimes feel with Myrcene. It is a wonderful tasting strain and has a great cure and smell as well. Our Mountain Mango hemp flower hit the USDA compliant testing with less than .3% THC and averages between 8-12% of CBD.

About this brand

Oregon Grassroot Logo
We are a Hemp Farm in Eastern Oregon using organic growing methods for our CBD flower and Tea