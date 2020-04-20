Mountain Mango is some of the sweetest hemp we’ve tasted! This hemp has beautiful aroma of sweet tropical fruit, is very tasty and has a pleasant high. With this cultivar of hemp we find that this hemp flower is more on the sativa side. Meaning that it is more uplifting than our Cherry Wine. We prefer Mountain Mango during the day or early evening. The hemp terpenes are present when you break apart the hemp flowers in your hands. The terpenes carry through wonderfully while providing a smooth smoke adding to an already pleasurable smoking experience. This hemp is tested for pesticides and cannabinoid potency. We use organic growing practices and only use sunlight and water for our plants. We will include the testing with the hemp upon delivery to you.



Our Mountain Mango is a very great smoke for any time of the day. We are really proud of how this strain finished. It has 4 main terpenes which are Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Pinene and Humuilene. The pinene seems to offset some of the lethargic feeling you sometimes feel with Myrcene. It is a wonderful tasting strain and has a great cure and smell as well.



Our Mountain Mango hemp flower hit the USDA compliant testing with less than .3% THC and averages between 8-12% of CBD.