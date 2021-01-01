 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Delta 8 Gummies

Delta 8 Gummies

by Oregon Hemp Flower

Write a review
Oregon Hemp Flower Edibles Candy Delta 8 Gummies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

5 Different Flavors Per Bottle: Apple, Cherry, Orange, Lemon, Lime *30 Total Count

About this brand

Oregon Hemp Flower Logo
Oregon Hemp Flower is a Hemp flower company that grows, and process CBD Hemp Flower into an array of products. Delta 8 THC infused hemp flower, Delta 8 THC vape carts, Delta 8 THC Gummies, Delta 8 THC tablets, Delta 8 THC lotions & cremes. We sell direct as well as offer wholesale discounts. Call us direct for more info.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review