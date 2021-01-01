 Loading…

  5. Gods Greatest Gift DELTA 8 CBD Hemp Flower MOON ROCKS

Gods Greatest Gift DELTA 8 CBD Hemp Flower MOON ROCKS

by Oregon Hemp Flower

Hemp Strain: Gods Greatest Gift CBD Hemp Flower Strain Type: Hybrid Delta 9 Content: Federally Legal In All 50 States COA Documentation: Click Here For Gods Greatest Gift CBD Hemp Flower COA Test Cannabinoids Mass (%) Mass (mg/g) Δ9-THC <LOQ <LOQ Δ8-THC 58.7% 587.0 mg/g THCV <LOQ <LOQ CBDa 14.2% 142.0 mg/g CBGa 0.5% 5.1 mg/g CBG 11.1% 111.0 mg/g

Oregon Hemp Flower is a Hemp flower company that grows, and process CBD Hemp Flower into an array of products. Delta 8 THC infused hemp flower, Delta 8 THC vape carts, Delta 8 THC Gummies, Delta 8 THC tablets, Delta 8 THC lotions & cremes. We sell direct as well as offer wholesale discounts. Call us direct for more info.

