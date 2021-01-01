LIFTER CBD Hemp Flower
Smokable Hemp Strain: Lifter CBD Hemp Flower Strain Type: Sativa Dominate Δ9 THC Content: “Non-Detectable” Less Than .03% as per the 2018 Farm Bill (Shipping To All 50 States) Click Here For Lifter Smokable CBD Hemp Flower COA
Oregon Hemp Flower
Oregon Hemp Flower is a Hemp flower company that grows, and process CBD Hemp Flower into an array of products. Delta 8 THC infused hemp flower, Delta 8 THC vape carts, Delta 8 THC Gummies, Delta 8 THC tablets, Delta 8 THC lotions & cremes. We sell direct as well as offer wholesale discounts. Call us direct for more info.
