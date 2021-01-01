 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. LIFTER CBD Hemp Flower

LIFTER CBD Hemp Flower

by Oregon Hemp Flower

Oregon Hemp Flower Cannabis Flower LIFTER CBD Hemp Flower
Oregon Hemp Flower Cannabis Flower LIFTER CBD Hemp Flower

About this product

Smokable Hemp Strain: Lifter CBD Hemp Flower Strain Type: Sativa Dominate Δ9 THC Content: “Non-Detectable” Less Than .03% as per the 2018 Farm Bill (Shipping To All 50 States) Click Here For Lifter Smokable CBD Hemp Flower COA

About this brand

Oregon Hemp Flower is a Hemp flower company that grows, and process CBD Hemp Flower into an array of products. Delta 8 THC infused hemp flower, Delta 8 THC vape carts, Delta 8 THC Gummies, Delta 8 THC tablets, Delta 8 THC lotions & cremes. We sell direct as well as offer wholesale discounts. Call us direct for more info.

