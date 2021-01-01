Bed Time Honey Lemon Fruit Chews 100mg 5-pack
by Betty's Eddies
5 pieces
$25.00
Pickup 37.8 miles away
$5.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
5 pieces
$25.00
Pickup 37.8 miles away
Made out of hemp extract oil, light corn syrup, salt vanilla, pectin, water, assorted fruit flavor, baking soda and citric acid. CBD Variety pack includes: - Pack of 4: One of each flavor - Pack of 20: 5 of each flavor - Pack of 100: 25 of each flavor Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD and absolutely no THC. The suggested use is of 1-2 gummies every 4-6 hours or as needed. Free legal shipping to all 50 states on all orders over $40.
Be the first to review this product.