CBD Gummies: Variety Pack

by Organic CBD LLC

Organic CBD LLC Edibles Candy CBD Gummies: Variety Pack

$5.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Made out of hemp extract oil, light corn syrup, salt vanilla, pectin, water, assorted fruit flavor, baking soda and citric acid. CBD Variety pack includes: - Pack of 4: One of each flavor - Pack of 20: 5 of each flavor - Pack of 100: 25 of each flavor Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD and absolutely no THC. The suggested use is of 1-2 gummies every 4-6 hours or as needed. Free legal shipping to all 50 states on all orders over $40.

About this brand

We are proud to grow and sell high CBD Certified Organic buds containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC in their flower. Consequently everybody, with or without a medical license, is entitled to try our Certified Organic Flowers with complete peace of mind. We ship legally to all 50 states.

