Outdoor Flower Pre-Rolls

by Organic CBD LLC

About this product

Outdoor Breeds: -Outdoor Hawaiian Haze -CBG The White -Sour Lifter -Super Sour Space Candy. Rolled in a 98mm RAW Cone Contains one (1) gram of fresh ground organic CBD flower. Made with USDA Certified Organic CBD LLC flower recognized and approved by The Vermont Organic Farmers Association. *Only the finest flower is used in our premium pre-Rolls. No biomass, no plant trimmings, no scraps. Free legal shipping to all 50 states in orders over $40

About this brand

We are proud to grow and sell high CBD Certified Organic buds containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC in their flower. Consequently everybody, with or without a medical license, is entitled to try our Certified Organic Flowers with complete peace of mind. We ship legally to all 50 states.

