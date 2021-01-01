 Loading…

Hybrid

Lemon Drop Wax 1g

by Origyn Extracts

Origyn Extracts Concentrates Solvent Lemon Drop Wax 1g

About this product

Lemon Drop Wax 1g by Origyn Extracts

About this brand

About this strain

Lemon Drop

Lemon Drop
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Lemon Drop is a mellow, fluffy bud that provides a pleasant, giggly sensation. This strain tends to provide a more euphoric, focused experience, though some phenotypes produce a stronger body feeling that is relaxing yet not overpowering. Fittingly, Lemon Drop has a lemony, clean taste that is reminiscent of the candy of the same name.

