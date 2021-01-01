Hybrid
Lemon Drop Wax 1g
by Origyn Extracts
Lemon Drop Wax 1g
Lemon Drop Wax 1g by Origyn Extracts
Origyn Extracts
Origyn Extracts
Lemon Drop
Lemon Drop
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Lemon Drop is a mellow, fluffy bud that provides a pleasant, giggly sensation. This strain tends to provide a more euphoric, focused experience, though some phenotypes produce a stronger body feeling that is relaxing yet not overpowering. Fittingly, Lemon Drop has a lemony, clean taste that is reminiscent of the candy of the same name.
