 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lotions
  5. Pain Cream

Pain Cream

by Pachamama

Write a review
Pachamama Topicals Lotions Pain Cream
Pachamama Topicals Lotions Pain Cream

$44.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

This perfect combo – 850mg of THC-free, broad spectrum CBD, menthol and capsaicin – give your body a break from discomfort and a chance to heal itself naturally. Menthol cools the area causing an inhibiting effect on pain, while capsaicin blocks communication between nerves and enhances blood flow.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Pachamama Logo
Pachamama is the story of sharing what we have found through CBD - freedom from pain and a deeper connection with nature - so you may live a life of abundance and share what you have found with others.