Pacific Daze was created from out desire to restore balance in our busy lives. Located in Portland, Oregon, we are a women-owned business that believes in quality, simplicity and transparency. We offer a variety of CBD Drops and Capsules in different potencies so that you can find that perfect dose that works just for you. Pacific Daze CBD is US grown and made with only quality ingredients (organic, no GMOs, no pesticides, and no preservatives). Our CBD is totally THC free and made with a broad-spectrum CBD rich hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids including CBN and CBG, over 40 different terpenes, flavonoids and antioxidants. In other words, we're full-spectrum without any THC! Our best-selling Drops are made with just MCT (coconut) oil for maximum absorption, hemp oil, and a touch of natural orange for a flavor that’s light and delicious. We believe in the freedom to say no to stress, and say yes to calm. Learn more at www.pacificdaze.com or check out our insta: pacificdazecbd.