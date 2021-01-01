About this product
This strain should have been named Productivity Crasher. Ohhh you will get lost for a couple hours and you need to be ok with that. It’s a beautiful spacey high, thanks to Wedding Crasher and GMO. The vanilla inhale gives way to a minty exhalation in this sativa leaning hybrid.
Pacific Reserve
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.
