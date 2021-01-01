About this product

Pacific Sunsets in Sour Apple is an Indica experience that is naturally flavored with the tart taste of green apple for that perfect puckered experience. Each Gummie is the thickness of 4 quarters and the diameter of 1, making them very easy to cut and chew; these Gummies do not stick to dental work. While each Gummie is 10mg, we recommend you start with 5mg, first and see how you feel in a hour before taking more. Beginners or those with a lower tolerance should start with food in their stomach. NOTE: The INDICA Gummies have added CBN for a true effect of sedation.