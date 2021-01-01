 Loading…

Pacific Sunsets - Sour Apple

by Pacific Reserve

About this product

Pacific Sunsets in Sour Apple is an Indica experience that is naturally flavored with the tart taste of green apple for that perfect puckered experience. Each Gummie is the thickness of 4 quarters and the diameter of 1, making them very easy to cut and chew; these Gummies do not stick to dental work. While each Gummie is 10mg, we recommend you start with 5mg, first and see how you feel in a hour before taking more. Beginners or those with a lower tolerance should start with food in their stomach. NOTE: The INDICA Gummies have added CBN for a true effect of sedation.

About this brand

Pacific Reserve Logo
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.

