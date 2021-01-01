About this product
A quarter, rolled. 10 x 0.7g prerolled joints. Quickly Pacific Flow will uplift you from depression into a state of happiness. Parent genetic Flow quiets noise and provides a sense of stillness so Pacific OG amps the euphoria that mingles with total body relaxation. Pacific Flow is an indica dominate hybrid that features a light citrus inhale with an earthy gas exhalation.
About this brand
Pacific Reserve
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.
