Banana Cream Pie

by Palomar Craft Cannabis

Palomar Craft Cannabis Cannabis Flower Banana Cream Pie

About this product

Genetics: Banana OG X Purple Punch Banana Cream Pie’s aroma is similar to Banana Punch but is accompanied by smells of banana cream pudding and toasted crust with a lingering aroma of a classic OG. This strain provides a heavier pain relieving effect than its counterpart.

Palomar is focused on the well being of the people we serve and the plants we grow. Founded in 2010 – Palomar is committed to producing the highest quality cannabis using responsible growing methods and innovative technology. For the safety and well being of our consumers, we omit any use of harmful pesticides and fertilizers. We ensure that every plant is individually cared for by hand, starting with our own special blend of organic soil. Every batch is lab tested and the results are tracked by batch codes. Our cannabis is grown thoughtfully with our fans best interests at heart and it is our promise to deliver one of the finest experiences within the cannabis world.