Banana Punch

by Palomar Craft Cannabis

Genetics: Banana OG X Purple Punch Banana Punch smells of classic fruit punch and tiki bar cocktails with undertones of overripe banana peel. It tastes of sweet distilled spirits and has a light calming effect.

Readylll

Really great taste,good high to get done what you have to do to get done.

GrnLuv420

Really good & heavy high, with a fruity-pepper hit. A great balance of focus/energy & relaxation. ☮️

Palomar is focused on the well being of the people we serve and the plants we grow. Founded in 2010 – Palomar is committed to producing the highest quality cannabis using responsible growing methods and innovative technology. For the safety and well being of our consumers, we omit any use of harmful pesticides and fertilizers. We ensure that every plant is individually cared for by hand, starting with our own special blend of organic soil. Every batch is lab tested and the results are tracked by batch codes. Our cannabis is grown thoughtfully with our fans best interests at heart and it is our promise to deliver one of the finest experiences within the cannabis world.