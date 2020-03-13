Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Genetics: Banana OG X Purple Punch Banana Punch smells of classic fruit punch and tiki bar cocktails with undertones of overripe banana peel. It tastes of sweet distilled spirits and has a light calming effect.
on March 13th, 2020
Really great taste,good high to get done what you have to do to get done.
on March 2nd, 2020
Really good & heavy high, with a fruity-pepper hit. A great balance of focus/energy & relaxation. ☮️