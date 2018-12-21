alesmjr12 on November 26th, 2018

It is absolutely amazing! Most Quality Poduct I have ever had! I love how pure the smell and taste is. You’ll know it’s the real thing the second I smell it. My dad broke his ankle and he uses this to help him sleep and try to reduce the pain a bit. My dad and I both use this for sleep aid and it just makes me less stressed or Anxious. I will be back for more!