nanynany0890
on December 21st, 2018
I bought a different Hemp Oil before and wasn't impressed with it. This one is fantastic. I bought it to help with my joint pain. It really works. Thank you for a great product.
Panther Wellness Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Size: 1 fl.oz/30mL Our Ultra Pure Full Spectrum Hemp Oil is 100% natural, Colorado grown and third party lab tested. It contains naturally occurring phytonutrients, terpenes, essential oils and more in every serving. Panther Wellness hemp oil is known for help with: Calming and relaxation. Anxiety and stress relief. Insomnia and quality sleep. Inflammation - Strong Natural Anti-inflammatory. Pain relief. Relief muscles and joints pain and inflammation. Offered In 4 Different Concentration to choose from: 250mg - Mild - Approx. 8.33mg hemp extract per 1mL serving. 500mg – Moderate - Approx. 16.67mg hemp extract per 1mL serving. 1000mg - Strong - Approx. 33.33mg hemp extract per 1mL serving. 1500mg – Extra Strong - Approx. 50mg hemp extract per 1mL serving.
on December 21st, 2018
on November 26th, 2018
It is absolutely amazing! Most Quality Poduct I have ever had! I love how pure the smell and taste is. You’ll know it’s the real thing the second I smell it. My dad broke his ankle and he uses this to help him sleep and try to reduce the pain a bit. My dad and I both use this for sleep aid and it just makes me less stressed or Anxious. I will be back for more!
on September 28th, 2018
I usually don't like any flavored CBD. But this one is different. I actually really enjoy this flavor. It ACTUALLY tastes like Caramel. I usually take this by adding it to baked stuff.