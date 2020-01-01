About this product

Partnered Pure Hemp is designed as a daily regimen conveying an UPLIFTING feeling of ALERTNESS and a sense of TRANQUILITY. Pure Hemp, creates a tincture that is derived completely from this wonderous plant. It was formulated to give people with allergies the opportunity to enjoy all the benefits of our original blend. This product is a full spectrum oil which is produced with hemp sourced from local certified organic farmers. Our tinctures provide a natural source of cannabinoids, nutrients, protein, essential fats and terpenes. These compounds work together simultaneously to maximize their therapeutic properties, known as the “entourage effect”, utilizing all the hemp plant has to offer. Our hemp oil is mixed with certified organic hemp seed oil.