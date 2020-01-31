MassMedicinal on November 3rd, 2019

You can taste and feel the Mendo genetics after the first inhale of this flower. The light, nutty flavor advertised in the name melts away into a sea of myrcene, giving this strain almost more of a peanut butter-jelly smell. This strain is great for anxiety and stress, but the standout effect of this flower is the tremendous body relief it. This is a sure-fire treatment for body pain and muscle spasms, and is an ideal option for nighttime usage! The flavor of this strain did not disappoint, and the effects were highly therapeutic, making it another standout medicinal option from Patriot Care!