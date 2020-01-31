Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Peanut Butter Breath by Patriot Care
on January 31st, 2020
Tried several flowers searching for pain relief and the only flower that I was able to obtain some relief was Peanut butter breath
on November 3rd, 2019
You can taste and feel the Mendo genetics after the first inhale of this flower. The light, nutty flavor advertised in the name melts away into a sea of myrcene, giving this strain almost more of a peanut butter-jelly smell. This strain is great for anxiety and stress, but the standout effect of this flower is the tremendous body relief it. This is a sure-fire treatment for body pain and muscle spasms, and is an ideal option for nighttime usage! The flavor of this strain did not disappoint, and the effects were highly therapeutic, making it another standout medicinal option from Patriot Care!