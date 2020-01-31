 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Peanut Butter Breath

by Patriot Care

4.52
Patriot Care Cannabis Flower Peanut Butter Breath

About this product

Peanut Butter Breath by Patriot Care

2 customer reviews

4.52

meadows5101

Tried several flowers searching for pain relief and the only flower that I was able to obtain some relief was Peanut butter breath

MassMedicinal

You can taste and feel the Mendo genetics after the first inhale of this flower. The light, nutty flavor advertised in the name melts away into a sea of myrcene, giving this strain almost more of a peanut butter-jelly smell. This strain is great for anxiety and stress, but the standout effect of this flower is the tremendous body relief it. This is a sure-fire treatment for body pain and muscle spasms, and is an ideal option for nighttime usage! The flavor of this strain did not disappoint, and the effects were highly therapeutic, making it another standout medicinal option from Patriot Care!

About this brand

Patriot Care