Patriot Care

PurpleDurple88
on November 18th, 2019
Amazing! It got me by the name, then after I saw the lineage, I had to try. Did not disappoint. Great flavor.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
[TAC: 27.0%] D9-THC: 1.9%, THCA: 22.5% Lineage: Sunset Sherb x Mint Chocolate Chip Flavor Profile: Earthy, Sweet, Herbal Used to Treat: Nausea, Pain, Anxiety
on November 18th, 2019
