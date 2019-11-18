 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Rainbow Chip

Rainbow Chip

by Patriot Care

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Patriot Care Cannabis Flower Rainbow Chip

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

[TAC: 27.0%] D9-THC: 1.9%, THCA: 22.5% Lineage: Sunset Sherb x Mint Chocolate Chip Flavor Profile: Earthy, Sweet, Herbal Used to Treat: Nausea, Pain, Anxiety

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

PurpleDurple88

Amazing! It got me by the name, then after I saw the lineage, I had to try. Did not disappoint. Great flavor.

About this brand

Patriot Care Logo
Patriot Care