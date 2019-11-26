Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Rick's Pupil #2 by Patriot Care
on November 26th, 2019
This strain has been AMAZING for my insomnia. Not only does it help with falling asleep but it is good for staying asleep. I can tell the quality of sleep I’m getting now is better because I wake up feeling fully rested and ready for the day! I will say, it can be hard to get up and out of bed sometimes though. This strain has also been great for body relaxation.