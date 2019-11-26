 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Rick's Pupil #2

by Patriot Care

5.01
About this product

Rick's Pupil #2 by Patriot Care

RoseBud419

This strain has been AMAZING for my insomnia. Not only does it help with falling asleep but it is good for staying asleep. I can tell the quality of sleep I’m getting now is better because I wake up feeling fully rested and ready for the day! I will say, it can be hard to get up and out of bed sometimes though. This strain has also been great for body relaxation.

