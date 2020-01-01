About this product

Pazoo, Inc. is full owner of Harris Lee, LLC – a company with a long-term, exclusive contractual agreement with Steep Hill Labs, the global leader in cannabis testing and analytics. Teamed with Steep Hill, Harris Lee is geared up to become the #1, best-in-class marijuana testing operation in the United States. Offering a combination of the highest quality, most accurate testing and unsurpassed customer service, Harris Lee plans to roll out and operate a network of cutting-edge labs throughout the country. Cannabis testing is, without question, a vital part of the mix to support the explosive growth of the marijuana industry – both medical and recreational. Testing serves to: 1) protect patients by certifying that the quality of the product they receive has undergone the same high level of stringent testing as over-the-counter and prescription medicines, and 2) ensure that the marijuana business will mature into a legitimate industry, comparable to any other industry that markets consumable products with high expectations for performance and safely. Several of the states that have already legalized medical marijuana are now considering making testing mandatory. It is only a matter of time before testing and certification becomes a national requirement.