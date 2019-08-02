jaxben12
on August 2nd, 2019
Absolutely the best little vape I've ever used! It is incredible! Built well and works so good!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The PCKT One Plus features a high capacity 660 mah battery with 3 practical power modes to suit your hardware needs. Pass-through charging and a 5-click on/off feature, allows for absolute function and safety when not in use. Gold plated magnetic adapters make any 510 cartridge ready in a snap. Inhale Activation and Manual Fire allows for use with both top and bottom airflow cartridges. Comes in 7 different colors.
on August 2nd, 2019
Absolutely the best little vape I've ever used! It is incredible! Built well and works so good!
on March 9th, 2019
This thing could easily be priced up there with Davinci and Pax for how well it’s built and how well it performs. But please don’t raise the price on us because I said that lol And I’m super happy they upgraded to fit all my carts too, cause that was my only complaint with the first version. Great device.
on March 9th, 2019
One of the best devices that I have ever used. It has such a great feel and look to it. Everyone who sees it always asks me where I got it. I highly recommend giving PCKT a try. They have a killer warranty too so I know I'm always covered. I like having the different power modes so that way I can adjust it to any type of cart that I'm using. It also works with bottom and air flow carts. Great device all around :D -Cass