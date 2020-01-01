About this product

Get the benefit of a “Broad Spectrum” of Cannabinoids with a more pure product. Peacock CBD’s Distillate is triple extracted to create a more pure, cleaner product while retaining many cannabinoids for relief. Great for those that don’t like the heavier feeling and bitter taste from our Full Spectrum Oil. Results also produce a more “cleaner” feeling and used widely for those that want the long term benefits of CBD without the “heavy” feeling. Per dose of 500mg of CBD in 15ml is equivalent to 1000mg of CBD in 30ml. This product contains less than 0.3% THC. Triple Lab Tested with Third party validation for safety and purity.