zingmoz
on December 8th, 2019
I can see why GG4 is a favorite.
Original Glue is another potent hybrid cannabis strain from its parent strains, Sour Dubb, Chem’s Sister, and Chocolate Diesel. It has an earthy, pungent, pine aromas coming from a mix terpene profile of beta-caryophyllene (35%) and limonene (18%) terpene. This blend will give you a happy soothing heavy effect.
