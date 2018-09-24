Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Pearl Pharma's Blue Dream is a Sativa-dominant Hybrid with blueberry flavors and creative, energetic experiences. Ideal for helping you feel social and energetic.
on September 24th, 2018
I was not disappointed with this strain, loved the high. Quite the brain shutdown after a bowl in the bong, definately perfect for treating anxiety and stress.
on February 28th, 2018
My all time favorite Sativa. So far. It's pungent, earthy taste and aroma, coupled with it's highly motivating and powerful anti inflammatory effects, make this an easy first choice for day time smoking. At least for me, it is.
on January 17th, 2018
Favorite strain by far... Hits like a sativa at first, then rolls out like a wave and takes you away.
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.