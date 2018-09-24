 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blue Dream

by Pearl Pharma

Pearl Pharma Cannabis Flower Blue Dream
Pearl Pharma Cannabis Flower Blue Dream

About this product

Pearl Pharma's Blue Dream is a Sativa-dominant Hybrid with blueberry flavors and creative, energetic experiences. Ideal for helping you feel social and energetic.

3 customer reviews

CanadianBCbred

I was not disappointed with this strain, loved the high. Quite the brain shutdown after a bowl in the bong, definately perfect for treating anxiety and stress.

outeryou

My all time favorite Sativa. So far. It's pungent, earthy taste and aroma, coupled with it's highly motivating and powerful anti inflammatory effects, make this an easy first choice for day time smoking. At least for me, it is.

humblewarrior

Favorite strain by far... Hits like a sativa at first, then rolls out like a wave and takes you away.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Pearl Pharma is a cultivation company that has been growing since 1998. Our most famous strain would be our Kosher Jack, followed closely by our Sin Mint Cookies from seeds by SinCity Seeds. Located in multiple dispensaries and delivery services across Southern California, Pearl Pharma has flower, concentrates, and pre-rolls for any mood of your week.