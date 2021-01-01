About this product

Perfect Quickies are mini live resin infused prerolls that deliver a fast path to potent effects and are meant for consumption across multiple sessions. Available in 3-packs totaling 1g of infused flower. Happy Camper is a special blend of terpene-rich cannabis varieties formulated to bring you a little bit of levity and joy. You may feel a smile creeping over your face that you try to hide but can’t. The perfect balance between THC and terpenes, Perfect Infused Flower blends are live resin infused with the plant’s natural oils, delivering a super fresh aroma and consistent effects, good for small dosage. INSTRUCTIONS: Ignite, inhale, enjoy. DOSAGE: Inhale only one third of a .33 g Quickie and note the effects. Start with 1-2 doses for light users; 3-4 for doses medium users. STORAGE: Recommended to keep cold.