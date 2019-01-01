 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Revive Instant CBD Blend

by Performance Tea

$49.95MSRP

About this product

420 mg CBD. Turmeric. American Ginseng. It’s a killer blend to help with inflammation and get your body back to its optimal state. Our hand-crafted Revive instant tea blends water-soluble​ CBD, with adaptogens and turmeric. It is designed to support an increase in mobility and movement to keep you moving through sport and life. Our lab-tested, full-spectrum hemp extract is derived from organically grown, Colorado hemp. Our carefully selected hemp is vapor distilled to create an ultra-pure product that is rich in terpenes and cannabinoids. When paired with powerful adaptogens like Eleuthero and American Ginseng, you can get back to your optimal potential quickly and effectively. The taste is elegant with a beautiful golden color accentuated by a spicy aroma and with the addition of black pepper, the bioavailability of turmeric is maximized. Revive is the kind of tea that you want to drink again and again. Shake vigorously in your water bottle or dissolve in hot water.

About this brand

Performance Tea offers a variety of instant water-soluble CBD teas with added adaptogens, handcrafted for superior quality and function. PT CBD blends, Recovery, Revive and Snooze, contain 20 mg per serving of organically-grown Colorado hemp, vapor distilled for an ultrapure product to support a healthy lifestyle. PT CBD teas are producing real-world benefits for real people; better sleep, better recovery, better living.