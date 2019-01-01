 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. New Hope Spectrum X 1000mg CBD-Full Spectrum Oil – Natural Flavor

New Hope Spectrum X 1000mg CBD-Full Spectrum Oil – Natural Flavor

by PHARM CBD

Write a review
PHARM CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures New Hope Spectrum X 1000mg CBD-Full Spectrum Oil – Natural Flavor

$75.00MSRP

About this product

This is our Extra Strength Full Spectrum Formulation. Full spectrum oil contains all the cannabinoids and terpenes that are grown in our hemp plants, including THC, but at low concentrations (<0.3%). See our New Hope Page for more information on full spectrum products. Directions for Use: Shake well before use. Adults take 1 mL under the tongue twice daily. Storage: Store in a cool, dry place, away from light. do not use if safety seal is broken. Disclaimer: Keep out of reach of children. Not to be used during pregnancy or lactation. Please consult a physician before taking if you have a medical condition or are currently taking other medications. Safety Warning: This product has not been evaluated by the US FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This product contains <0.3% THC, compliant with the Federal Farm Bill. Ingredients: MCT Oil, CO2 Extracted Hemp Oil, All-Natural Flavoring.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

PHARM CBD Logo
High-Quality. Third-Party Lab-Tested. Hemp-Derived. Cannabinoid-Based Healthcare Products.