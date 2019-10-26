TillyMfT
on October 26th, 2019
Phat pandas wedding cake is a real tasty treat with a nice punch to the mouth behind it ranges at 28.33%thc 0.24%cbd 2.34% terps. Buds are a good size lots of tricombes and hints of purple.
Wedding Cake Platinum Line by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
