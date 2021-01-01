 Loading…

Hybrid

Black Rose

by Phresh Cannabis Cultivation

Phresh Cannabis Cultivation Cannabis Flower Black Rose

Black Rose

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Limonene

Developed by Heath Robinson, Black Rose is well known for purple genetics coming from crossing Black Russian and Shiva Skunk. Black Rose is known to have a potent, powerful high that will floor even the most experienced consumers. Its delicious flavor and aroma profile give off blackberry and currant notes. If you have a chance to try Black Rose, make sure you’ve cleared your schedule for the rest of the day.

