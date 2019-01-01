 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Phyre

About this product

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Stardawg, possibly named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars, is a hybrid cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg. Earthy pine with sour notes of diesel color Stardawg, whose uplifting effects may help patients treating stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors with moderate yields. 

About this brand

Phyre Logo
Sexy. Sophisticated. Sustainable. These aren’t words you'd typically hear in the same sentence as “cannabis,” but then again, we aren’t your typical cannabis company. At Phyre, we believe that cannabis is classy. Sustainable is sexy. And combining the best of modern science with the timeless wisdom of nature? Now that’s what we call ultimate sophistication.