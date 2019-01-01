About this product
Stardawg by Phyre
About this strain
Stardawg
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Stardawg, possibly named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars, is a hybrid cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg. Earthy pine with sour notes of diesel color Stardawg, whose uplifting effects may help patients treating stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors with moderate yields.
About this brand
Phyre
Sexy. Sophisticated. Sustainable. These aren’t words you'd typically hear in the same sentence as “cannabis,” but then again, we aren’t your typical cannabis company. At Phyre, we believe that cannabis is classy. Sustainable is sexy. And combining the best of modern science with the timeless wisdom of nature? Now that’s what we call ultimate sophistication.