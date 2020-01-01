 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Mountain Girl Blue

by Pilot Farm

Pilot Farm Cannabis Flower Mountain Girl Blue

About this product

Potency 8.5 / 10 . . . . Lineage / Blue Dream, Mountain Girl . . . . Flavor / Sweet, Floral, Earthy with a surprising and pleasant citrus after taste . . . . Positives / Exceptionally smooth smoke, Quick acting high, Burns very slow . . . . Heads Up / Light sensitivity, Cotton mouth — THC / 16.8% CBD / 0.0% TERP / 3.2%

About this strain

Blue Dream

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

OPEN SOURCE FARMING / We keep it simple and honest. Employing the techniques of master farmers of previous generations to produce, provide, and support a product and movement we can all feel good about. Applying the best in farming practices from nutrient density, biodynamics, permaculture, organics and sustainability to all aspects of the plant’s lifecycle (immature, vegetative, flowering, curing, trimming, processing and packaging), Pilot Farm is committed to producing the highest quality, Clean Green Certified®, sun grown, earth made, hand-harvested cannabis. Welcome to the farm—