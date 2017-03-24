 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Snoop's Dream

Snoop's Dream

by Pioneer Nuggets by Pioneer Production

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Pioneer Nuggets by Pioneer Production Cannabis Flower Snoop's Dream
Pioneer Nuggets by Pioneer Production Cannabis Flower Snoop's Dream
Pioneer Nuggets by Pioneer Production Cannabis Flower Snoop's Dream

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Indica Dominant Hybrid. (Master Kush x Blue Dream). This bud looks much like its Blue Dream parent exhibiting hairy orange dense nuggets. Aroma:: lemon, sweet blueberry and fresh pine. Effects:: muscle relaxation with cerebral boost.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Heatherluvzjennycush

This is one of my favorites been around for a bit but still just as good. Nice dence buds. Smooth taste. Perfect for after diner delight. Would Love one day to smoke some snoop with Snoop. Lol #420sweepstakes

About this strain

Snoop's Dream

Snoop's Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Snoop Dogg is a hip-hop superstar who has quite a bit of fame in the cannabis community. Given his status, Snoop’s Dream is a strain that has a big name to live up to and this indica-dominant hybrid does not disappoint. Snoop’s Dream is a mix of Blue Dream and Master Kush, which are purportedly two of the rapper’s favorites. Looks-wise, these plants and flowers take after their Blue Dream parent with medium-sized dense buds covered in orange hairs. The taste is where the kush side of this strain shows itself. Sweet blueberry flavors are there with a pine aftertaste that takes over. This potent strain has strong effects that may make doing any focused task difficult. Head effects can also be strong, making this a choice that beginners might want to work up to. 

About this brand

Pioneer Nuggets by Pioneer Production Logo
Founded in December 2013, Pioneer Production and Processing LLC is a first of its kind Washington State licensed manufacturer of cannabis products. Located in Arlington, where the pioneer trail ends... but the pioneer spirit has never left.