Bamboo Pipepicks

by PipePick

$2.00MSRP

About this product

Pipepicks are a safe and environmentally friendly alternative to metal picks and tampers. They are biodegradable and affordable. Because they are carved out of bamboo and NOT made out of metal, you wont be breathing in any micro-shards of glass left behind by other picks. Best part?! Pipepicks do EVERYTHING that all the other picks do...without costing you a ton of cash!

About this brand

Hey there! We are Pipepick! Providing you a simple solution that simply, just makes sense! Pipepicks are all natural and biodegradable bamboo picks for your pipes. Pipepicks are used to aerate, tamp, flip, scrape, and pick your bowls. Since they are NOT made from metal, you wont be scraping micro-shards of glass into your bowls, thus stopping you from inhaling those nasty glass shards.