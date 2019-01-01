About this product
Pipepicks are a safe and environmentally friendly alternative to metal picks and tampers. They are biodegradable and affordable. Because they are carved out of bamboo and NOT made out of metal, you wont be breathing in any micro-shards of glass left behind by other picks. Best part?! Pipepicks do EVERYTHING that all the other picks do...without costing you a ton of cash!
