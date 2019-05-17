PhatTommy on May 17th, 2019

Some months ago, I bought an ounce from a local dispensay (based on looks and smell alone. The chunky nugs were thumb sized and sticky. th smell was delicious and fruit with spicy undertones. In order to get a read on the terpenes, I used my trusty Kandypen. I tasted peaches, apples, and a touch of spicy goodness. Although I got myself talked into parting with half my oz, I managed to keep enough to hold me over until I once again come across more of this delicious treat.