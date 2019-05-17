 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Candy Apple

by Pistil Point Premium Cannabis

Candy Apple is an exclusive strain to us, and is one of the strains we grow that is closest to land race genetics that is in our library! This sweet tasting bud will give you a headband feel, enjoyable high. Awesome for daytime adventures!

PhatTommy

Some months ago, I bought an ounce from a local dispensay (based on looks and smell alone. The chunky nugs were thumb sized and sticky. th smell was delicious and fruit with spicy undertones. In order to get a read on the terpenes, I used my trusty Kandypen. I tasted peaches, apples, and a touch of spicy goodness. Although I got myself talked into parting with half my oz, I managed to keep enough to hold me over until I once again come across more of this delicious treat.

A premium craft cannabis producer and extractor operating one of the largest indoor cannabis facilities in the Pacific Northwest. The farm is watched over by a gifted Northern California grow team bringing decades long levels of excellence while Pistil Point Management brings seasoned business professionals from the worlds of cannabis, entertainment, law, engineering and medicine. Pistil Point is an active supporter of medical cannabis programs on an international level and has helped secure licensing in Washington DC, New York, Michigan, Colorado, California, Washington, Oregon and Jamaica for cannabis operations and events.