  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. Combo Pack

Combo Pack

by Puffingtons

Puffingtons Smoking Pipes Combo Pack

About this product

Our Pitch-N-Puff golf tee one hitter and bent grass golf ball stash are the perfect combination of accessories to help you elevate your game regardless whether you are on or off the course. Join the movement and let Puffingtons take you to the next level!

2 customer reviews

420dot

I bought this as a gift for my friend that has everything but loves to be on the golf course...hopefully he will love it.

kfcook

Love this product! Easy to use and perfect for a day out on the course.

About this brand

Puffingtons Logo
Puffingtons Golf is the leading lifestyle brand in the Cannagolf space. Our products were developed from the observation that people needed a fun and low key way to 'par-tee' both on and off the course. Our Pitch-N-Puff golf tee one hitter and bent grass golf ball stash are the perfect combination of accessories to help you elevate your game regardless weather you are on or off the course. Join the movement and let Puffingtons take you to the next level!