Our CBD moonrocks are a premium mixture of hemp flower, THC free concentrate, and kief shake all rolled into one. These moonrocks will take your smoking game to a whole new level, First, we select top quality bud for the base. Then, we coat the flower in THC free concentrate to create the sticky binding to roll in our kief shake. With 45% CBD, you don't want to miss out on these top shelf moonrocks!