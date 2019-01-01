 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. CBD Moon Rocks

CBD Moon Rocks

by Plain Jane

Write a review
Plain Jane Cannabis Flower CBD Moon Rocks
Plain Jane Cannabis Flower CBD Moon Rocks

$19.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Our CBD moonrocks are a premium mixture of hemp flower, THC free concentrate, and kief shake all rolled into one. These moonrocks will take your smoking game to a whole new level, First, we select top quality bud for the base. Then, we coat the flower in THC free concentrate to create the sticky binding to roll in our kief shake. With 45% CBD, you don't want to miss out on these top shelf moonrocks!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Plain Jane Logo
We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.