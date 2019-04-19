 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Drops

by Plant People

About this product

Our drops promotes relaxation, attenuates biological response to stress and anxiety, supports body and brain function. The 520mg drop is about 1.5 month supply.

Andy_Powers

I'm a PhD candidate studying neurophysiology. I found this product because through my lab as we were testing the effects of CBD on the nervous system. Out of curiosity I tried Plant People's CBD drops and have found them to be great for both my mood and the sciatic nerve pain that I have been struggling with for about a year now. I am now a daily user and feel this product has helped me immensely. I usually add it to my morning coffee and drink it on my way to work.

VeganPancakes

I’m a yoga teacher and I was dealing with some intense pain from an acute hip injury. After adding PlantPeople’s CBD drops into my evening regime, my aches softened and I was able to sleep through the night. I didn’t have any side affects and I was happy to use something all natural instead of chemical pain relievers. Highly recommend!!

About this brand

NYC-based Plant People -- is a health and wellness brand that specializes in organic and holistic plant-based products. We produce high-performance CBD supplements; our unique approach elevates different properties of the Cannabidiol, using various organic adaptogens, nootropics and oils. Our sun-grown, hemp-derived (it’s legal!) CBD is organic, non-GMO, vegan and gluten-free -- our press includes The New York Times, Vogue, Forbes, New Yorker, goop, Well+Good, VICE and Cool Hunting. Our mission is to heal and connect people and the planet through the power of plants. And, to give back to those plants that heal us, we plant a tree for every product sold!