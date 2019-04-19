Andy_Powers
on April 19th, 2019
I'm a PhD candidate studying neurophysiology. I found this product because through my lab as we were testing the effects of CBD on the nervous system. Out of curiosity I tried Plant People's CBD drops and have found them to be great for both my mood and the sciatic nerve pain that I have been struggling with for about a year now. I am now a daily user and feel this product has helped me immensely. I usually add it to my morning coffee and drink it on my way to work.