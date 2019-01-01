 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Plant Balm

by Plant People

400mg Full-spectrum hemp extract (high CBD) with beeswax, extra virgin coconut oil, essential oils and camphor.

NYC-based Plant People -- is a health and wellness brand that specializes in organic and holistic plant-based products. We produce high-performance CBD supplements; our unique approach elevates different properties of the Cannabidiol, using various organic adaptogens, nootropics and oils. Our sun-grown, hemp-derived (it’s legal!) CBD is organic, non-GMO, vegan and gluten-free -- our press includes The New York Times, Vogue, Forbes, New Yorker, goop, Well+Good, VICE and Cool Hunting. Our mission is to heal and connect people and the planet through the power of plants. And, to give back to those plants that heal us, we plant a tree for every product sold!