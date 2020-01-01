PLUGplay invites you to experience a cannabis vaporizer as advanced as it is convenient. PLUGplay is proud to debut their distillate oil cartridges and sleek magnetic batteries. Patients and 710 enthusiasts no longer have to choose between premium oil and a high-quality battery. Not only does PLUGplay supply a battery that stands out among vapes, but their extraction artists are dedicated to crafting premium distillate concentrates. Plug is the premium distillate vape cartridge offered in their DNA and Exotic lines and Play is the battery that makes easy access to euphoria and wellness possible. Most importantly, PLUGplay's mission is to be the bridge to acceptance. Their team aims to connect with those curious about the benefits of cannabis through education and their discreet, best-in-class products. Check out their menu to see how their vape pens can plug into your wellness routine. History Patient Founded. The founders of PLUGplay were profoundly shaped by the benefits of medicinal cannabis. They have been part of the industry for over a decade. One took root in cultivation and flower vending, eventually moving into dispensary management; while the other was immersed in the art of cannabis extractions. PLUGplay’s extraction artist/co-founder mastered everything from Butane and Propane hash oil extractions to Live Resin and Rosin concentrates. “Our fondest memories have always surrounded cannabis.” Both founders were moved by their collection of memories and positive experiences surrounding marijuana. They realized that the plant brings people together while possessing the capacity to heal. They wanted to create an easy, and non-intimidating way to introduce cannabis to those who are new to the herb. Flowers are heavy on the lungs due to the carbon monoxide from burning plant matter, and edibles are often too strong and take a long time to produce effects. The founders knew that vape oils were the best means to introduce cannabis to a community in need of a natural alternative medicine and got to work creating a cannabrand that could reach anyone. Each founder brought their own area of expertise in cultivation and extraction to Plugplay. Although they were eager to plug in, the founders took their time creating their products and spent two years in research and development. Supplying potent, resinous, and clean flowers then extracting them into high-quality distillate was a breeze -- the founders already knew how to do that. It was crafting a setup that met the dynamic needs of today’s cannabis consumer that needed work. For a year and a half, the two ran product tests and through trial and error found the ideal instrument for cannabis vapes. They were overjoyed to launch PLUGplay in July 2017. Today, the PLUGplayteam continually strives to provide excellent, reliable cannabis oils and batteries while remaining committed to openness and approachability. Process Crafting Approachability Cannabis oils are only as good as their starting material, which is why PLUGplay partners with cannabis farms that meet high standards in their grow. Only greenhouse-grown buds from a pesticide-free environment are allowed for processing. PLUGplay founders have taken it upon themselves to be on-par with the cannabis processing standards in the state of Oregon. PLUGplayco-founder/extraction artist then separates the trichomes through shorthand distillation, resulting in solvent-free, potent oil. Products Let’s Play Play vape batteries deliver a unique mechanism for cannabis vapor. Their sleek design offers more than an aesthetically pleasing battery, it also delivers in every aspect of convenience. Their flat design makes it easy to slip into pockets or bags and prevents it from rolling off surfaces. Another perk to its flat and matte black design is discretion -- Play can easily pass for a USB stick. The square button at the center of Play takes five-clicks to power on and off, preventing it from vaporizing from accidental button clicks. Play makes vaping easy, just drop the magnetic Plug cartridge into the Play battery and hold the square button at center while inhaling from the mouthpiece. Each Play battery comes with a USB charger and encased in a sleek, stylish PLUGplaybox. Plug in Plug cartridges provide a glimpse into modern cannabis vapes. Their two lines include DNA and Exotic, each meeting the needs of the diverse cannabis community. Plug’s DNA cartridge reintroduces cannabis-derived terpenes into the distillate for a full-bodied smoke experience that feels and tastes like the original strain. DNA is offered in PLUGplay's nighttime cartridge Fire OG, King Louie XIII, daytime Train Wreck, Jack Herer and anytime Pineapple Express, Girl Scouts Cookies. For the flavor driven 710 crowd, Plug’s Exotic line comes in Strawberry Champagne, Apple Slushie, Pound Cake, Grape Ape Soda, and Pineapple Cooler. Whether you’re a cannabis connoisseur with a palate for marijuana-derived terpenes or new to medical...