PLUS Hi-Cubes Sativa Strawberry

by PLUS Products

PLUS Hi-Cubes Sativa Strawberry

About this product

Introducing the most concentrated gummy on the market, PLUS Hi-Cubes! Pound for pound, gram for gram, Hi-Cubes is the David to the Goliaths in the gummy game. Packing 2x the THC per piece, Hi-Cubes brings you more bang per bite with the most condensed, most intense high you can get in a gummy! PLUS Hi-Cubes is made with whole plant, Full Spectrum Oil to provide a wide array of the cannabis compounds and evoke that entourage effect we want. 10mg of Full Spectrum Oil is crammed into every bite sized cube, leaving less room for fluff and fillers. Hi-Cubes is a hard hitting bite with less BS than the leading competition. Less BS means fewer calories, carbs and less sugar than other gummies! Hi-Cubes gives you more of what you want, less of what you don’t. Hi-Cubes spans the spectrum, giving you a choice of effects in two terrific flavors! For an exciting, uplifting high, try the sweet and satisfying Sativa Strawberry!

About this brand

At PLUS, we believe Cannabis is an organic addition to the lives we all lead. This captivating form of flora has been cultivated in communities around the world for thousands of years to help enhance our natural states of being. Over time, however, a number of misnomers have persisted - so we decided to go back to its roots. Look closely at any cannabis plant and you’ll find miniature specks called trichomes, which produce the cannabinoids THC and CBD that give the plant its widely-sought effects. Each plant has a unique profile of accessory cannabinoids, however, the exact effects of these are being studied by our esteemed group of scientists. What we do know is that even after you extract the full spectrum of cannabinoids from the plant, the ratio of THC to CBD has far and away the largest impact on the effects we feel. PLUS has been a consistent leader in low-dose edibles. You can always take more, but you can’t take less. The ability to adjust your intake and tailor the magnitude of the effects allows even the most experienced cannabis consumers to find their just right. The world moves fast, and so do we. As new technologies and techniques advance, PLUS will continue to be at the forefront of real cannabis science.