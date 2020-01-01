About this product
Our THC-infused oil provides the most psychoactive experience using a hybrid cannabis oil. While edibles affect everyone differently, generally users report a consistent, long-lasting high. Our low dose, single-serving microwavable mini-bags let you enjoy a complete bag of popcorn without worrying about overindulging or overdosing. Unlike many edibles with small portion sizes and added sugar, our microwaveable Potcorn lets you enjoy a satisfying serving size without preservatives or empty calories. Pop-Up Potcorn is crafted with organic popcorn and sustainably sourced ingredients and made without artificial flavors.
