Cannabis-Infused Microwave Popcorn - THC

by POP-UP POTCORN

About this product

Our THC-infused oil provides the most psychoactive experience using a hybrid cannabis oil. While edibles affect everyone differently, generally users report a consistent, long-lasting high. Our low dose, single-serving microwavable mini-bags let you enjoy a complete bag of popcorn without worrying about overindulging or overdosing. Unlike many edibles with small portion sizes and added sugar, our microwaveable Potcorn lets you enjoy a satisfying serving size without preservatives or empty calories. Pop-Up Potcorn is crafted with organic popcorn and sustainably sourced ingredients and made without artificial flavors.

About this brand

PopUp Potcorn merges the experience of fresh, hot popcorn with cannabis. Our goal at Pop-Up Potcorn is to provide a convenient and consistent savory cannabis edible with a satisfying portion size in relation to cannabis quantity using sustainable ingredients. Pop-Up Potcorn was born during movie night on our cannabis farm in Northern California. THE DIFFERENCE: Unlike many edibles with small portion sizes and added sugar, our low dose, single-serving microwavable mini-bags let you enjoy a complete bag of popcorn without worrying about overindulging or overdosing Our edible is crafted with organic popcorn and sustainably sourced ingredients and made without artificial flavors. Potcorn’s snack-size bags come in 3 different cannabis oil blends, each featuring manageable 10mg doses.