POPCORN - JALAPENO CHEDDAR 100mg

by POP-UP POTCORN

$18.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Did you ever dream of jalapeño cheddar edibles? Get happy and relaxed with a snack that livens up those cheesy dreams. Pop a handful of mouthwatering popcorn with 10mg THC per serving size, 10 servings per container. 100mg THC and 10mg CBD total. Live resin infused and made with sun-grown cannabis.

About this brand

POP-UP POTCORN Logo
Cannabis-infused popcorn that’s fresh and easy to snack on. Available in ready-to-eat or microwave bags. Pop-Up Potcorn brings together the joy of snacking with premium cannabis. We make our Potcorn with you in mind and believe in providing edibles that are easy to enjoy, satisfying, and made with real ingredients. So whether you’re new to cannabis or experienced, we’ve got something that’s just for you.