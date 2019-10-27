BreezeBotanicals
on October 27th, 2019
I got this as a gift, I split the 50mg into 2 tall bloody mary's. The taste and affect was perfect. Please tell me where I can go to get this product?
This THC infused mild hot sauce is made from aged cayenne peppers, and will pack a fresh psychoactive punch to every meal! Perfect for grilled meats, eggs, pastas, chicken wings, tenders, french fries, or anything your heart desires!
