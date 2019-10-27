 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Condiments
  5. Pot Sauce™

Pot Sauce™

by Portland Oven

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Portland Oven Edibles Condiments Pot Sauce™

Buy Here

About this product

This THC infused mild hot sauce is made from aged cayenne peppers, and will pack a fresh psychoactive punch to every meal! Perfect for grilled meats, eggs, pastas, chicken wings, tenders, french fries, or anything your heart desires!

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

BreezeBotanicals

I got this as a gift, I split the 50mg into 2 tall bloody mary's. The taste and affect was perfect. Please tell me where I can go to get this product?

About this brand

Portland Oven Logo
Craft Cannabis Kitchen - Cannaghee™ - Strain Specific - Naturally Infused - NO chemicals, NO solvents, NO alcohol!