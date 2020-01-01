 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. CBD Infused Coffee

CBD Infused Coffee

by Perfectly Infused THC or CBD Beverages

Write a review
Perfectly Infused THC or CBD Beverages Edibles Beverages CBD Infused Coffee

Similar items

Show all

About this product

We use 99%+ pure Isodiol CBD Crystals that is European Certified Organic Hemp with a purification process that is ISO certified for purity, safety and quality. Our proprietary, eco-friendly extraction process removes and eliminates any unwanted material or negative taste, for the most hyper-pure clean CBD available.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Perfectly Infused THC or CBD Beverages Logo
Anytime is the right time to feel good!