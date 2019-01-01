 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Select Spectrum Sleep 3:4 CBG:CBD Drops | 2000mg

Select Spectrum Sleep 3:4 CBG:CBD Drops | 2000mg

by Potter

$169.00MSRP

About this product

Potter’s Select Spectrum products take hemp wellness to the next level by utilizing high ratios of minor cannabinoids along with creating a consistent entourage formula specifically developed to create the intended effect. Our Select Spectrum Sleep Drops combine the highest quality full spectrum hemp CBD extract with CBG isolate along with targeted sleep terpenes to promote nighttime rest and provide benefits above and beyond traditional full spectrum hemp oil. All Potter Select Spectrum products: - Utilize the highest quality New England grown full spectrum hemp extracts to ensure the entourage effect - Contain consistent ratios of leading cannabinoids and terpenes to create the intended effect - Include industry leading labeling standards to ensure consumers know key ingredients - Follow strict in-house and third party lab testing protocols Potter’s Select Spectrum Sleep Drops contain consistent, leading doses of: CBD CBG Beta Caryophyllene Linalool Limonene

About this brand

Potter Logo
Purpose-driven hemp company on a mission to unlock the healing power of cannabis and create safe, consistent, transparent and highly effective wellness products. All natural ingredients, thorough third-party lab testing, and targeted formulations tailored for specific wellness needs.