About this product

Prism X7 is the only stand-alone digital LED SMART grow light that is ready for your home, with a coverage area of 4ft x 4ft. Small and medium enterprises are able to run multiple environments all in one place seamlessly. No matter the crop type or life stage, users can create, share and grow with custom ‘Recipes of Light’®. Native to the App is a pre-defined Lighting routine that advances the production of photosynthesis for food, flowers and much more!