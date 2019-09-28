About this product

The most widely grown strain on the West Coast, Blue Dream contains a dense bud structure with trichomes packed in deep, giving off a sparkly glistening type look. Crossed with Blueberry and original Haze, Blue Dream is a sativa dominant heavy hitting strain. With a sweet berry aroma much like its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers quick symptom relief without a heavy sedative effect. With heavy yields and easy to grow this strain is pest and mold resistant and does well in outdoor and indoor environments. When you smoke Blue Dream, you will first feel its Sativa-like effects: you will become very focused and calm; after a few more hits, you will feel the Indica effects and within an hour… you'll be relaxed. Growing this strain requires some patience: it can be a slow grower in the early stages taking some time to branch out in its entirety. It requires close attention to humidity to avoid mold and mildew. It is also a favorite of mites and pests so try to avoid exposure if you can! Once the plant reaches maturity, however, it is fairly easy to maintain. It is great to unwind after a long day and because it is not an overwhelming strain, it's a good choice if you need to function normally during the day. It is also great for use in food-based preparations.