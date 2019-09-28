 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Blue Dream seeds

Blue Dream seeds

by Premium Seed Market

Skip to Reviews
5.012
Premium Seed Market Cannabis Seeds Blue Dream seeds
Premium Seed Market Cannabis Seeds Blue Dream seeds

$29.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

5⭐ Rated and Most popular Indoor/Outdoor Growing strain of 2019! Special Offer! Enter coupon code "indogrow" at checkout and receive 10% your pack(s) today! Use coupon code "freemix" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FIRST TIME customers! *Make sure to add a mixed seed pack to your cart before entering in coupon* The most widely grown strain on the West Coast, Blue Dream contains a dense bud structure with trichomes packed in deep, giving off a sparkly glistening type look. Crossed with Blueberry and original Haze, Blue Dream is a sativa dominant heavy hitting strain worth every ounce put into it. With a sweet berry aroma much like its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers quick symptom relief without a heavy sedative effect. With heavy yields and easy to grow this strain is hard for any grower to pass up. Blue Dream is pest and mold resistant and does well in outdoor and indoor environments. When you smoke Blue Dream, you will first feel its Sativa-like effects: you will become very focused and calm; after a few more hits, you will feel the Indica effects and within an hour… you’ll be relaxed. Growing this strain requires some patience: it can be a slow grower in the early stages taking some time to branch out in its entirety. It requires close attention to humidity to avoid mold and mildew. It is also a favorite of mites and pests so try to avoid exposure if you can! Once the plant reaches maturity, however, it is fairly easy to maintain. It is great to unwind after a long day and because it is not an overwhelming strain, it’s a good choice if you need to function normally during the day. It is also great for use in food-based preparations. Every pack comes with 10 seeds for only $29.99!

12 customer reviews

Show all
5.012

write a review

DeanAbles

Great seeds. Cracked within first day. Will get soon.

WestcoastColas

Received my seeds in a nice stealthy package. Really appreciate that. Already germinated. Excited.

BombayLabs

10/10 germination 🙌. Live in New Hampshire and got to me in 2 days.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Premium Seed Market Logo
With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year. ALL of our strains are offered at a flat rate of $29.99 for 10 premium seeds! CURRENT SPECIAL OFFERS! Use the special coupon code "indogrow" at checkout to receive 10% off all Blue Dream, White Widow, Northern Lights and Skunk #1 seeds in your cart! Mixed Seed Giveaway! Use coupon code "freemix" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds with the purchase of two or more packs!